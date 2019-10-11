More time needed for fatal hit-and-run sentencing in Saint John

A Saint John judge needs more time to decide on the sentence of a man who admitted to a hit and run in the city that left a motorcycle driver dead.

John Ford admitted to misleading police officers and to leaving the site of a collision causing the death of Robertson, 54, in the early hours of July 9, 2018, on Loch Lomond Road.

At the sentencing hearing this week, the main issue in dispute was whether Ford was travelling in the wrong lane when he hit Robertson.

The Crown wants to prove Ford was driving in the wrong lane, which could constitute an aggravating factor the judge can take into consideration.

Robertson taught a motorcycle safety course in Saint John. He died on July 9, 2018. (Submitted by Kaela Robertson)

Over the course of two days, provincial court heard from collision expert Sgt. Evan Scott of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force about exactly what happened in the seconds before the crash.

Scott testified Thursday that it was impossible for Ford to have been travelling in the correct lane when he struck Robertson's motorcycle. That's because the collision was head-on and because of gouges on the asphalt at the scene of the crash.

However, exactly how long Ford spent in the wrong lane was not possible to estimate, Scott said. He also said the evidence shows Ford was indeed making a left turn, albeit a gradual one and not a sharp one.

Ford's lawyer, Wesley McIntosh, said the Crown hadn't "proven anything."

"There's nothing that the court can learn from this hearing," he said.

McIntosh said the defence's position "from day one" is that Ford was making a left-hand turn into the parking lot of 159 Loch Lomond Rd. The one thing the expert testimony clarified is that Ford would have been making a "slow, gradual turn," diagonally, momentarily travelling head-on in the wrong lane.

Crown prosecutor Chris Ryan said the hearing was not a waste of time because the expert testimony showed "the extent of [Ford's] fault is greater" than it seemed in the beginning.

Ryan said a head-on collision in the wrong lane shows the crash was caused by more than Ford "not looking carefully enough" before making a turn.

Robertson's family members, who have attended the sentencing hearing, previously read out victim impact statements about the hardships this loss has caused them.

They described Robertson as a stand-up person, and said he was a motorcycle driving instructor who believed in safety above everything else.

If Judge Marco Cloutier decides Ford was being careless in his driving, it could become an aggravating factor he takes into consideration in the sentence.

The Crown is recommending a minimum four years in prison, partly because of Ford's criminal history. The defence has said eight months to two years is the usual range for similar crimes.

The court is to reconvene on Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. to continue the hearing and deliver a sentence.