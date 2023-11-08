Province asks court to quash $2M awarded to fired Horizon CEO

Lawyers for the province are arguing today to have the Court of King's Bench throw out a labour arbitrator's decision to award the fired head of Horizon Health Network $2 million.

Dr. John Dornan had served as president and CEO of Horizon for only four months when Premier Blaine Higgs announced his firing during a news conference July 15, 2022, in a major shakeup of New Brunswick's health-care leadership.

Higgs, who also replaced the health minister and removed the boards of both Horizon and Vitalité, cited a growing health-care crisis that included the "traumatizing" death of a patient on July 12 in the waiting room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital's emergency department.

Dornan, who had a five-year contract, filed for unjust dismissal.

Adjudicator George Filliter awarded Dornan special damages of about $1.8 million, representing the value of lost salary, pension contributions and health benefits, plus $200,000 in aggravated damages for "breach of the employer's implied obligation to act in good faith when dismissing him."

He ruled the 12-month cap on severance in Dornan's contract was unenforceable "due to a lack of consideration," and that the "duty to mitigate," by attempting to find a new job, did not apply.

'Unreasonable decision'

But Jamie Eddy, representing the Department of Health and Horizon, argued Filliter "erred in fact and law and made an unreasonable decision." His "fatal flaw," Eddy said, was he ignored binding precedent from the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.

Filliter also failed to consider that Dornan agreed to, and later acquiesced to, the mutual termination clause of his contract, Eddy said.

Lawyers for province, Jamie Eddy and Jessica Bungay, presented their arguments to Court of King's Bench Justice Kathryn Gregory in Saint John Wednesday morning. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The province's other lawyer, Jessica Bungay, further argued Filliter should not have considered or awarded aggravated damages because Dornan's lawyers didn't raise the issue until closing arguments, after both parties had already finished presenting evidence.

This was "contrary to the rules natural justice and procedural fairness," said Bungay. "It amounted to trial by ambush."

Bungay also took issue with the aggravated damages amount, calling it "excessive."

In addition, Bungay argued Filliter did not have jurisdiction to even hear Dornan's grievance. Although both parties had agreed to have Filliter serve as adjudicator, the Public Service Labour Relations Act stipulates an adjudicator must be appointed by the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board in the case of non-unionized employees, she said.

This, Bungay suggested, was "fatal."

"Jurisdiction is fundamental to administrative law," she said.

Dornan's lawyers, Saint John-based Kelly VanBuskirk and Toronto-based Howard Levitt, will argue their case this afternoon.

Justice Kathryn Gregory is presiding.