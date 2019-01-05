'It never changes': John Deweyert remembers childhood at Hotel Dreijeroord

As a child living in the Netherlands during the Second World War, John Deweyert witnessed tragedy, including the loss of his sister, Jannie.

He was standing beside her when she was killed on the morning of May 10, 1940.

Deweyert, who lives in Temperance Vale, N.B., began sharing the story of his childhood when he began writing his memoirs in 1993. Until then, his wife and children knew very little of what had happened.

His life is forever linked to Hotel Dreijeroord in Oosterbeek. He returned there in 2017 to be part of a documentary as the hotel was being demolished. The documentary was released last August.

John Deweyert shared his story of life as a child growing up in the Netherlands during the Second World War. (Omroep Gelderland)

His earliest memories are of war, and death.

He said people in his village had been warned that the Germans were approaching quickly, but would be slowed when a railway bridge was destroyed.

People were told to stay inside their homes after 10 a.m., but Deweyert said the Germans came faster than they thought and the bridge was blown up an hour ahead of schedule. Debris spread far and wide.

John Deweyert, right, with his brother, Keith. (Submitted by John Deweyert)

"My sister and I were standing in the back door and she was hit and killed. That's my first memory of the war."

Deweyert was four. His sister was almost eight.

"She was my protector. My sister was everything to me so it affected our family terribly."

He said he only remembers his father as a sick man after he got asthma when serving during the First World War. "My mother was a nervous wreck and my sister looked after everything."

He said he thinks of his sister every day. "It never changes."

Life at Hotel Dreijeroord

Deweyert, 82, and his wife and family returned to the Netherlands to be part of the documentary.

Hotel Dreijeroord became John Deweyert's home after his mother moved in with the owner. (Omroep Gelderland)

He told CBC's Shift New Brunswick how he and his family had ended up living there during the war.

After returning to Holland from Switzerland, where his father tried to recover from his illness, the family moved into a house across the street from the hotel in Oosterbeek.

After his parents split up, Deweyert's mother fell in love with the owner of the hotel and they moved across the street.

"We weren't there long and the Dutch government confiscated the hotel to house people that were displaced in the Hague and along the coast where the Germans were building the bunkers and the pillboxes."

Deweyert said the family was thrown out of the hotel but he didn't go with his mother and her new boyfriend. He stayed with his grandparents.

"It didn't last long. We moved back into Dreijeroord and they started the business again."

The German's then took over the hotel but this time the family stayed and lived in the hotel.

"There were several officers who stayed there and had their quarters there in the hotel and we looked after them, fed them just like a hotel."

Questionable actions

Deweyert said it wasn't until years later that he thought how things must have looked to others — his mother living with a man in the hotel, and not married, and they were catering to the Germans.

"But what people didn't know was that my father, who lived right across the road from us, had already Jews in the house that he harboured all through the war."

Deweyert said the hotel owner, who eventually became his step-father, supplied food to those being hidden in the house.

"They were hid up in the attic. I learned after that Mr. Vander Sluys did a lot more than feed these Jews."

​Vander Sluys's step-daughter worked in a tobacco factory. She stole tobacco that was used to help buy ration cards to help feed Jewish people or explosives to be used against the Germans.

When she delivered the tobacco to the hotel, Deweyert said his mother would invite the German officers for a party in the family's private quarters, supplying alcohol and playing patriotic songs to divert their attention.

Another move

Hotel Dreijeroord was torn down in 2017. John Deweyert lived there during the Second World War with his mother and her new husband. (Submitted by John Deweyert)

Eventually the German officers were thrown out by the those with more power — the ​Gestapo, the official secret police of Nazi Germany and German-occupied Europe.

"When they took over, we were thrown out that same day."

The family was moved to a house on the other side of the city. They later found out it had belonged to a Jewish doctor who, along with his family, had been sent to a concentration camp.

Life in the new house was not easy as neighbours questioned how they got the house. There were break-ins and stolen mail. While they lived in a nice home, Deweyert said the family had no money.

Then on Sept. 4, 1944, his step-father found out the Gestapo had vacated the hotel, leaving nothing behind. He returned to the hotel and Deweyert and his mother were to follow the next day.

The following day, broadcasts said Allied Forces had liberated the city of Breda and that the occupied Netherlands would be next, causing celebrations to break out. Some collaborators fled.

"All the neighbours saw mother and I leave and they said, 'They flew the coop, they're gone to Germany.' Well, we didn't go to Germany, we went the other way back to Hotel Dreijeroord."

'I was scared'

Weeks later, the Battle of Arnhem began and the hotel became a part of the war's history because of the heavy fighting that took place around it.

Deweyert said he was only scared a few times during that battle.

"We never had food," he said. "We never ate for five days. [We had] no water because it might have been poisoned by the Germans."

After the Allied Forces fled, knowing they had lost the battle, Deweyert and dozens of others took shelter in the hotel's basement. The Germans found them.

"A German soldier threw that door open and he pointed that gun right at my face. I was scared."

It took until May 1945 before the Netherlands was liberated and life started to return to some normalcy.

Despite the war's end, Deweyert said it took his mother and step-father a decade to overcome a perception that they had been collaborators.

"It cost them 10 years of their life really. We were poor. We were always poor but kept up a front of being somebody. It was very difficult."

Then, after the home they were living in was raided by investigators searching for war criminals, Deweyert made the decision to leave Holland.

"That was my only aim after that. I worked and worked and worked to get out of Holland as quick as I could. Of course, I came to Canada."

Return to Hotel Dreijeroord

John Deweyert shows his family the private living quarters in Hotel Dreijeroord before it was torn down in 2017. (Omroep Gelderland)

Despite all that had happened to his family during and after the war, Deweyert said he was sad when the hotel was torn down.

"Not only did I feel bad, but the British did, the Australians did and the Canadians did and all the people in the village did because this had become a part of the yearly celebration," he said. "Very few people wanted it gone."

In the end, the hotel was torn down, but a developer agreed to rebuild it to look like it did in 1940. On the inside, it will be a modern nursing home.

"I think people realized it really couldn't be saved. It was damaged so much in the war and it really wasn't properly fixed. It was doomed."

Deweyert said the last piece to come down was where he slept as a child.