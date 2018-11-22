A Fredericton man is plowing the driveways of those in need for free this winter. And he's hoping his kindness takes off.

For every driveway Joel Doherty plows for $30, he'll plow the driveway of a senior, single parent or someone else in need free of charge.

"We pay it forward and we do another driveway for somebody who needs a hand at no charge," said Doherty, who runs the service Pay It Forward Snow Removal. "It could be single moms, could be seniors who have trouble getting out in the snow and we pay it forward."

Doherty said he isn't in the business for the money.

Loves plowing

"I just enjoy plowing. I'm not in it for the money. I love it. I find it very relaxing. Why not try to turn it into something that can help?"

Joel Doherty wants to create a network of snowplowers who are willing to pay it forward too. 0:49

He charges a flat rate of $30 to plow a driveway.

So far, the response from the public has been "incredible," Doherty said.

It takes 15 or 20 minutes, so if everybody did two or three driveways we'd be able to cover a lot of ground for a lot of people in Fredericton. - Joel Doherty

"Facebook has lit up, big time.

"We've got lots of clients, probably more than we can handle. We're still actively taking names for people who would like us to pay it forward on their behalf."

People who've received the free plowing have called the service, been suggested by paying customers, or spotted by Doherty on his travels. So far, they`ve been grateful, he said.

"That's it, that's the reward."

"The couple that I helped this morning are definitely people who could use a hand," he said. "They're seniors who have a hard time getting out and they're clearly not well and the reaction I got was pretty special. "

Hopes for network

Now, he's calling on other snowplowers to join him.

"It takes 15 or 20 minutes, so if everybody did two or three driveways we'd be able to cover a lot of ground for a lot of people in Fredericton, with just a little bit of help."

He wants to create a network of snowplowers who are willing to pay it forward too.

"I think it can be a reciprocal exercise either way, and they can help me out with some freebies as well. I think it could be a contagious thing."