Sixth person faces first-degree murder charge in Joedin Leger shooting

A sixth person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April shooting death of Joedin Leger in Moncton.

Nicholas Joseph James McAvoy, 24, of Irishtown was arrested Wednesday and charged on Thursday in Moncton provincial court, RCMP announced in a news release.

First-degree murder is a charge for a homicide that's planned and deliberate.

McAvoy was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court July 25, when four others are set to appear again.

Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 18, Hayden Joseph James LeBlanc, 18, Hunter Nash England, 20, and Jerek John England, 23, are jointly charged with first-degree murder. That means they would be tried together.

An RCMP member photographs the scene outside a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

A fifth man was under 18 at the time of the alleged crime and cannot be named.

That person had a brief appearance in Moncton youth court on Wednesday morning. He told Judge Luc Labonté he was still trying to get a lawyer. A bail hearing date was set for July 21.

Philips was sent to the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton for a 30-day evaluation of his client's fitness to stand trial and for any mental disorders. An update on that is expected at his next appearance at the end of the month.

RCMP have previously said police were called around 6:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end neighbourhood.

Leger had been shot and was taken to hospital, where he later died. RCMP have said another person was inside the home but wasn't injured.

Police say they determined a car had pulled up to the home, four people got out and approached the house. "Several shots" were fired, police said in a news release, before the four got back into a vehicle and fled the area.

For more than a month there was no update from RCMP about the investigation.

Philips was the first to be charged on June 14. Hunter England was charged June 16, Jerek England was charged June 16, the man who was a youth was charged June 30, and Hayden Leblanc was charged July 7.