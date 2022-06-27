Three now jointly charged in Moncton shooting death of Joedin Leger

One of the three people accused of killing an 18-year-old in Moncton has been sent for a psychiatric evaluation following a court appearance Monday.

Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 18, Hunter Nash England, 20 and Jerek John England, 23, are all charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 25 shooting death of Joedin Lloyd Leger.

All three were separately charged in mid-June. During separate appearances by phone in Moncton provincial court Monday morning, the original charges were withdrawn.

A new first-degree murder charge laid by police names all three as co-accused.

Defence lawyer Tim Dubé, representing Philips, requested a 30-day evaluation of his client's fitness to stand trial and for any mental disorders. Judge Ronald LeBlanc ordered the evaluation, which will take place at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

Jerek England told the LeBlanc he has applied to legal aid for a lawyer and is waiting for confirmation of who will represent him.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux was in court and said he may be representing Hunter England.

Police shown at the scene of a fatal shooting on Logan Lane in Moncton's north end neighbourhood on April 25, 2022. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada)

RCMP have previously said police were called around 6:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end neighbourhood.

Leger had been shot and was taken to hospital, where he later died. RCMP have said another person was inside the home but wasn't injured.

Police say they determined a car had pulled up to the home, four people got out and approached the house. "Several shots" were fired, police said in a news release, before the four got back into a vehicle and fled the area.

RCMP said when the third person was charged that, at that point, police weren't actively seeking a fourth person.