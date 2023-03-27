5 people accused of killing Joedin Leger face reduced charges after preliminary inquiry

A judge has ruled five people charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Moncton teen last year will stand trial on lesser charges, following a preliminary inquiry.

Riley Phillips, 19, Hayden LeBlanc, 19, Hunter England, 21, Jerek England, 24, and Nicholas McAvoy, 25, were jointly charged after the death of Joedin Leger. The 18-year-old was shot at a duplex on Logan Lane in Moncton's north end on April 25, 2022.

Now Phillips faces a second-degree murder charge, while the four others are charged with manslaughter. The five also now face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.

First-degree murder is a homicide that's planned and deliberate, while second-degree is a homicide that's generally unplanned. Manslaughter is a homicide that's committed without intent, though there may have been an intention to cause harm.

The charge changes follow a preliminary inquiry that began in March and continued over several days in May and June. The inquiry is held for a judge to hear the Crown's evidence and determine if it is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Provincial court Judge Ronald LeBlanc issued his decision Friday.

Joedin Leger died April 25, 2022. (Albert County Funeral Home)

The evidence heard during the inquiry and the judge's reasons cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

Alison Ménard, a defence lawyer whose law partner Gilles Lemieux represents Hunter England, confirmed the change in charges in an interview Tuesday.

"There was a preliminary inquiry, and at the end of the preliminary inquiry the judge responsible for that made a decision about the evidence that was presented by the Crown and determined that different charges should go up for trial," Ménard said.

The accused will be tried in the higher Court of King's Bench. Trial dates have not yet been set.

There was a sixth person charged with first-degree murder in connection with Leger's death. However, that person was under 18 at the time of the alleged crime. The Youth Criminal Justice Act means his name cannot be reported.

His case is proceeding separately through youth court.

Court staff on Tuesday would not confirm if that person still faces a first-degree murder charge.