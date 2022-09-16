One of the accused in the murder of Joedin Leger, 18, of Moncton, has been released on bail.

A judge in Moncton made the decision late Thursday after a hearing that lasted most of the day.

Jerek John England, 23, is one of six people charged with first-degree murder in Leger's shooting death on April 25. Another was a minor at the time of the alleged crime.

England is a reserve corporal in the Canadian Armed Forces, but has been suspended from duty since his arrest on June 16 and detained at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre since June 17.

Joedin Leger, 18, died after a shooting in April. (Albert County Funeral Home)

He is now free pending further court proceedings. A preliminary inquiry will be held to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Meanwhile, England has to abide by strict conditions set by the court, including that he must live with family members and not have contact with the other defendants and witnesses in the case.

Members of England's family have pledged to pay a large sum of money if he does not comply with the conditions of his release.