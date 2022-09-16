Bail denied for Moncton man accused in killing of Joedin Leger

A man charged with first-degree murder in Moncton has been denied bail.

Nicholas Joseph James McAvoy, 24, of Irishtown is one of six people accused of killing 18-year-old Joedin Leger.

Leger died after being shot at his Moncton home April 25.

McAvoy had applied to be released on bail pending trial.

Court of King's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette denied the request Tuesday afternoon with members of McAvoy's family watching from the public gallery.

Details of the information given at the bail hearing, and the judge's reasons, cannot be reported because of a standard publication ban.

Police are shown at the scene of a fatal shooting on Logan Lane in Moncton's north end neighbourhood on April 25. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada)

McAvoy was charged in July, the last of six people now facing a first-degree murder charge.

McAvoy, Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, Hayden Joseph James LeBlanc, Hunter Nash England and Jerek John England are jointly charged. That means they would be tried together.

The sixth person is charged separately, and his case is proceeding through youth court because he was under 18 at the time of the alleged crime. He cannot be named.

First-degree murder is a homicide that is planned and deliberate. Bail for those charged with murder is rare. However, Jerek England was granted bail in September.

A preliminary hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to send the case against the five to trial is scheduled to take place starting next spring.

RCMP have previously said police were called around 6:10 a.m. about shots fired at a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end neighbourhood. Leger was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said they determined a car had pulled up to the home, four people got out and approached the house. "Several shots" were fired, police said in a news release, before the four got back into a vehicle and fled the area.

Charges were laid against the six between June 14 and July 14.