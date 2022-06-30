Fourth person charged with first-degree murder in Moncton shooting

A fourth person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April shooting death of Joedin Leger in Moncton.

An 18-year-old Moncton man was arrested Thursday and charged in Moncton provincial court, RCMP said in a news release.

The man cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of the alleged crime.

Police say the man has been held in custody and will return to court on July 13.

Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 18, Hunter Nash England, 20 and Jerek John England, 23, are also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Leger's death. They are scheduled to return to court July 25.

RCMP have previously said police were called around 6:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end neighbourhood.

Leger had been shot and was taken to hospital, where he later died. RCMP have said another person was inside the home but wasn't injured.

Police say they determined a car had pulled up to the home, four people got out and approached the house. "Several shots" were fired, police said in a news release, before the four got back into a vehicle and fled the area.