Fifth person charged in Moncton shooting death of Joedin Leger

A fifth person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 25 shooting death of Joedin Leger in Moncton.

Hayden Joseph James LeBlanc, 18, of Moncton was charged during an appearance in Moncton provincial court Thursday afternoon.

LeBlanc is scheduled to appear in court again on July 25.

Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 18, Hunter Nash England, 20, and Jerek John England, 23, are also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Leger's death.

LeBlanc is now jointly charged with those three. They are all scheduled to return to court July 25.

A fourth person, who can't be named because he was under 18 at the time of the alleged crime, was charged June 30. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 13.

All five remain in custody.

RCMP have previously said police were called around 6:10 a.m. about shots fired outside a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end neighbourhood.

Leger had been shot and was taken to hospital, where he later died. RCMP have said another person was inside the home but wasn't injured.

Police say they determined a car had pulled up to the home, four people got out and approached the house.

"Several shots" were fired, police said in a news release, before the four got back into a vehicle and fled the area.