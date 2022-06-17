Third person faces first-degree murder charge in Moncton shooting

A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 25 shooting death of Joedin Leger in Moncton.

Jerek John England, 23, was charged during a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court by phone from Codiac Regional RCMP holding cells.

England told Judge Brigitte Volpé that he will try to retain a lawyer through New Brunswick Legal Aid.

He was ordered to not communicate with two others charged in connection with Leger's death.

Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 18, of Moncton was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday. Hunter Nash England, 20, of Moncton was charged on Thursday.

All three are scheduled to appear in court again June 27. All three remain in custody.

First-degree murder is a homicide that's both planned and deliberate.

Police at the scene of a homicide on Logan Lane in Moncton on April 25, 2022. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

RCMP have previously said police were called around 6:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end neighbourhood.

Leger, 18, had been shot and was taken to hospital, where he later died. RCMP have said another person was inside the home but wasn't injured.

Police say they determined a car had pulled up to the home, four people got out and approached the house. "Several shots" were fired, police said in a news release, before the four got back into a vehicle and fled the area.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for RCMP in New Brunswick, said at this point police aren't actively seeking a fourth person.