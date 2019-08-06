State funeral to be held Thursday for Lt.-Gov Jocelyne Roy Vienneau

A state funeral for New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau will be held Thursday in Robertville, government officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, 63, died Friday after a battle with cancer. Members of the public are invited to sign a book of condolences at the New Brunswick Legislature. (@LTGOVNB/Twitter)

The service will be held at Sainte-Thérèse d'Avila Church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Maurice Richard presiding.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Beresford from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the obituary.

Roy Vienneau died Friday at the Chaleur Regional Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was 63.

As lieutenant-governor, she was automatically entitled to a state funeral, but it was up to her family to decide, Premier Blaine Higgs had said.

The federal government has offered to help the province with preparations.

Roy Vienneau, who became the 31st lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick on Oct. 23, 2014, is being fondly remembered as a "trailblazer" and passionate advocate of the province.

A book of condolences for members of the public to sign has been set up at the New Brunswick Legislature.

Official events at Government House in Fredericton remain cancelled until further notice.

The Canada flag at the Peace Tower in Ottawa will remain at half-mast until the funeral.

Roy Vienneau revealed her cancer diagnosis in September. At the time, she said she was cancer-free but was undergoing chemotherapy as a preventive measure.

Roy Vienneau is survived by her husband Ronald Vienneau of Pointe-Verte; her children, Isabelle Comeau (Éric) of Hantsport, N.S., and Cédric Vienneau (Sandrine Krémien) of Shippagan; her mother Mélanie (Morris) Goyette, and grandchildren Simon and Mathieu.

She is also survived by a brother, seven sisters and several extended family members.

In memory of Roy Vienneau, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice.