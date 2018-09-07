New Brunswick's economy adds 400 jobs in March, but full-time employment drops

As COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, New Brunswick saw employment increase by 400 jobs last month, according to a labour force survey done by Statistics Canada.

But, that's not necessarily good news, as the province added 1,400 part-time jobs, but lost 1,000 full-time jobs.

The New Brunswick unemployment rate is holding fairly steady at 9.2 per cent.

Despite a third wave of COVID-19, Canada's unemployment rate fell to a post-pandemic low of 7.5 per cent in March as the economy added 303,000 jobs, Statistics Canada said Friday morning.

Now and then

The Campbellton to Miramichi region has the highest unemployment rate in the province at 14.3 per cent, a decrease from 15 per cent this time last year.

The Moncton and Richibucto area has an unemployment rate of 10.6 per cent, an increase from 7.8 per cent this time last year.

In the Fredericton and Oromocto area, the unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent, a slight drop from this time last year at 7.8 per cent.

In the Edmundston and Woodstock area, unemployment was 8.4 per cent in March, a slight increase from last year at 8.3 per cent.

And the Saint John and St. Stephen area sits at 11.5 per cent, a jump from 9 per cent in March of 2020.