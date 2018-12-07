Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick adds 1,700 jobs, but unemployment rate jumps in November

Statistics Canada's monthly report shows 2,300 full-time jobs were added and 700 part-time jobs were lost

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report says New Brunswick's unemployment rate was sitting at 7.9 per cent in November. (Matt York/Associated Press)

New Brunswick's economy added 1,700 jobs in November but that couldn't stop the province's unemployment from rising, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.

The unemployment rate jumped to 7.9 per cent in November from 7.2 per cent in October, the agency said on Friday. 

Meanwhile 2,300 full-time jobs were added and 700 part-time jobs were lost.

