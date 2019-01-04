New Brunswick loses 3,100 jobs in December, pushing up unemployment rate

New Brunswick's economy lost 3,100 jobs in December, forcing the province's unemployment rate to increase, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.

The unemployment rate rose to 8.4 per cent in December from 7.9 per cent in November of 2018 and up from 7.3 per cent in November 2017.

Meanwhile, about 3,100 jobs were lost in December — 2,800 of those jobs were full-time and roughly 200 were part-time positions.

Canada's jobless rate held steady at 5.6 per cent in December as the economy added 9,300 jobs, but about the same number of people were looking for work.

Most of the jobs were part-time, Statistics Canada reported Friday. While 28,300 new part-time jobs were added, 18,900 full-time jobs were lost.

Unemployment across New Brunswick

In Campbellton and Miramichi, the unemployment rate in December was 12.7 per cent, an increase from 12.3 per cent a year ago.

In the Moncton and Richibucto area, unemployment was 5.4 per cent, a decrease from 6.1 per cent a year ago.

In the Saint John and St. Stephen area, unemployment was at 6.2 per cent, the same rate as this time last year.

In the Fredericton and Oromocto area, the unemployment was 7.2 per cent, up from 6.2 per cent.

In the Edmundston and Woodstock area, the rate was 5.4 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent.