New Brunswick's economy adds 1,100 jobs in June
New Brunswick's economy gained 1,100 jobs last month, bumping up its unemployment rate to 7.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.
Statistics Canada's monthly report shows 2,100 full-time jobs were added, 1,100 part-time jobs were lost
New Brunswick's economy gained 1,100 jobs last month, but the unemployment rate still rose to 7.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.
The unemployment rate increased in June after 3,500 people entered the labour force.
In May, the rate was sitting at 7.2 per cent.
- Let immigrants help solve doctor and nurse shortage, group says
- Wanted: Teachers, teachers and more teachers
The monthly labour force report released on Friday showed the province added 2,100 full-time jobs and lost 1,100 part-time jobs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.