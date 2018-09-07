New Brunswick's economy adds 1,100 jobs in June

New Brunswick's economy gained 1,100 jobs last month, but the unemployment rate still rose to 7.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.

The unemployment rate increased in June after 3,500 people entered the labour force.

In May, the rate was sitting at 7.2 per cent.

The monthly labour force report released on Friday showed the province added 2,100 full-time jobs and lost 1,100 part-time jobs.