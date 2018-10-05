New Brunswick's economy added 1,600 jobs in September

New Brunswick's economy added about 1,600 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9 per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.

The province added 1,500 full-time jobs, and about 100 part-time jobs were lost.

The labour force report, which was released Friday morning, showed the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9 per cent from 8.3 per cent in August.

