New Brunswick's economy adds 22,000 jobs in June

As the first province to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions, New Brunswick saw employment increase by 22,000 jobs last month, bringing levels back to 97.1 per cent of what they were in February, before COVID-19.

New Brunswick's recovery performance in June was the best of the 10 provinces, which have been reopening at different rates after the shutdown forced by the pandemic.

The province gained 13, 500 full-time jobs and 8,700 part-time jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday in its monthly labour force survey.

Those numbers don't reflect job losses at Moncton-based cannabis producer Organigram Inc., which recently cut 220 of its workers. They also don't include the 173 New Brunswick jobs cut at Irving Oil on Wednesday.

After learning about the job cuts at Irving Oil, Premier Blaine Higgs said, he was disappointed, but the job losses reflected changing market demands because of COVID-19.

Jobs added across Canada

Canada's economy added almost a million jobs last month, as businesses reopened.

Statistics Canada revealed the economy added 953,000 jobs during the month, adding to the 290,000 it added the previous month. But despite that two-month stretch, there are still 1.8 million fewer jobs in Canada today than there were in February.

The jobless rate fell to 12.3 per cent, down from the record high of 13.7 it hit in May.