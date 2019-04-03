Job fair in Saint John attracts about 100 hopefuls

Nearly 100 people attended a job fair in Saint John on Wednesday, pushed in part by the closure of two call centres in the province last Friday.

Opportunities New Brunswick had planned to hold the job fair later in the spring but bumped it up after S&P Data closed its Saint John and Edmundston locations, putting 245 people out of work, said spokesman Jim Hennessy.

It was a quick turnaround, he said, but ONB wanted to have something fast for the laid-off employees.

About a dozen companies from the greater Saint John area participated, including Nordia, TD Insurance and Rogers. Tangerine from Moncton also had a booth.

"These companies are all actively hiring, so we hope that by the end of today, someone's walking out of here with a new career, a new goal and a new place to call home," said Hennessy.

Not all of the companies were call centres, he said.

S&P Data closed its two New Brunswick locations without warning after losing its only client in the province.

The closures came just one year after S&P set up shop in New Brunswick with $5.3 million in pledged support from the provincial government.

Jim Hennessy, spokesman for Opportunities New Brunswick, said the job fair was scheduled for later in the spring but was bumped up after the S&P Data call centres closed last Friday. (CBC)

The company got about $584,000 of that, including an upfront contribution of $450,000 and $134,000 on the Saint John payroll rebate for 2018, said Hennessy.

S&P also laid off a total of about 300 employees in Toronto, Trenton and Hamilton.

Chief operating officer David Borts has said the company remains "very hopeful" it will be able to replace the lost business either through existing clients or new clients and reopen in New Brunswick and rehire in Ontario.