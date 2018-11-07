Newcomer job fair hosted 45 companies in Saint John

Hundreds of jobs with some of New Brunswick's biggest companies were up for grabs at a job fair for newcomers held in Saint John Wednesday.

The fair included 45 different companies offering 500 jobs, including J.D. Irving Ltd, Irving Oil, S&P Data, Horizon Health, and Sunlife Financial.

Jim Hennessy, community economic executive with Opportunities New Brunswick, said the event would help secure connections for people who have just moved to Canada or who need help finding a job.

Hennessy said ONB will consider what was done well and what can be done better and hopefully hold another job fair in the future. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"The job fair is open to any and all," he said Wednesday. "The response has been outstanding."

He said ONB has been successful connecting newcomers with jobs in the past and hoped the latest event would be no different.

The fair — which was a partnership between the Department of Post Secondary Education, Training and Labour and numerous other stakeholders — was intended to help young newcomers find a job and settle for the long-term in the port city.

Titilola Omogbehin, of Nigeria, has been in Canada for two months and used the fair to do some networking for jobs in preparation for her graduation from the University of New Brunswick.

Omogbehin has been in Canada for two months and is preparing to graduate from UNB. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"I would love experience from the base so I could build on that foundation and be well established as I grow," she said.

Omogbehin said she is hopeful the meetings she had with prospective employers will work out in her favour.

Chonchnok Meow, of Thailand, came to Canada just a week ago. She is looking for a job in the hospitality and tourism industry and said the event was very helpful.

Meow, of Thailand, came to Canada just a week ago.

"It builds the connections," she said. "I think it would be easier to find a job here in Saint John."

Hassan Alabbad moved to the city from Saudi Arabia seven years ago and is hoping to work in marketing or finance.

Alabbad moved here from Saudi Arabia seven years ago and is hoping to work in marketing or finance. (Graham Thompson/CBC )

"It's a great opportunity for me to start here," he said. "To build a career."

- With files from Graham Thompson