Striking electrical workers walk off the job at N.B. hospitals, clinic projects

More than two dozen electrical workers are picketing across the province after talks broke down over wages and hiring practices.

Daniel Poitras, the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 2166, said the 210 electrical professionals have not seen a wage increase since the collective agreement expired in December 2017.

The employees work on heating, fire alarms and other electrical systems in hospitals, schools and other buildings, Poitras said.

They're picketing locations with active projects such as the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, Centre of Excellence for Youth in Campbellton, a power plant in Eel River and the clinic at Base Gagetown.

Poitras said about 30 are actively picketing Thursday.

"The wages haven't been kept up with inflation, so we're way behind," he said.

Mediator brought in

The IBEW local has been in negotiations with the Electrical Contractors Association of New Brunswick, but talks stalled, even after the two sides brought in a mediator. He said the last meeting was Oct. 12.

Poitras said there are three levels of electrical workers. The lowest paid make $24.58 an hour, the middle make $31.39 and the highest paid make $42.32 an hour.

"We're looking at 4 per cent [increase] from here to the end of the year and then 3 per cent," he said.

The other sticking point is that the union wants the contract to have a process that makes hiring more fair. Right now, employers can keep hiring the same people they know, leaving others without work, he said.

He said the mediator is trying to get both sides back to the table.

CBC has asked for an interview with a representative from the employer association.

The union members voted unanimously to strike, Poitras said, and stopped work on Saturday.