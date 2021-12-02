Joanna Bernard becomes Assembly of First Nations regional chief

Joanna Bernard of Madawaska First Nation has been elected Assembly of First Nations regional chief for New Brunswick after a month-long campaign.

Assembly regional chiefs are elected by chiefs in their own provinces. Bernard won 80 per cent of the votes.

"I was excited," she said in an interview as she spoke about how she was congratulated by every chief in New Brunswick following the announcement.

The task ahead, Bernard said, is to take the concerns of Indigenous people in the province to Ottawa after consulting with the chiefs.

"What I'm going to focus on is getting all the New Brunswick chiefs and communities working together on common goals," said Bernard.

"I'm pretty sure there's a common denominator there that we can work together on and unite, and when we do that, of course, our voices are louder."

Some of the files she plans to tackle relate to truth and reconciliation, fishing and land title.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs claimed a revised Aboriginal title claim filed in the Court of Queen's Bench could impact individuals buying land or building a business in the province.

This followed an announcement by Wolastoqey chiefs that J.D. Irving Ltd. and four other forestry companies, as well as N.B. Power, have been added as defendants to a lawsuit filed a year ago. The lawsuit asks the courts for clear title to 60 per cent of New Brunswick's landmass.

Patricia Bernard, chief of the Madawaska First Nation, refuted Higgs's claim and she told news media, land was being sought back from corporations and not non-Indigenous residents in the provinces.

Bernard, who is the chief's sister, said that consultation with other chiefs will take place within the next two months. She added tht she wants to hear about the chiefs' priorities before fully detailing what she plans to address when advocating in Ottawa.

Work in the community

Bernard is the former chief of Madawaska First Nation and is economic development officer for the community.

In 2013, she was the recipient of the Order of New Brunswick and was honoured for her dedication to economic development in her community with the development and opening of the Grey Rock Power Centre.

She succeeds Roger Augustine who had been the Assembly of First Nations regional chief for both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island since 2008.