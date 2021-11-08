Mention the name J.M.A. Armstrong to many Salisbury residents, and the response is immediate and heartfelt.

John Melvin Adair Armstrong was a beloved community figure who devoted his life to Salisbury, served as a high school principal for 18 years, started an Air Cadets Corp for the town's youth, served on the district board and influenced many students to go on to become teachers themselves.

Residents say it was deeply satisfying that J.M.A. Armstrong High School was named in his honour when it was built in 1981 – and deeply upsetting that his name is about to be removed from the school.

News of the looming change to the school, which will be renamed Salisbury Regional School as of September 2022, reached many Salisbury residents via a series of posts on Facebook over the weekend.

The news elicited hundreds of shocked responses and prompted dozens to share memories of a "master educator" who treated everyone with respect and kindness.

"We need to keep JMA ARMSTRONG in our school name," resident Veronica Keenan said. "This name is rich in Salisbury education history and to have this title ripped from this family is terrible."

Keenan, a former J.M.A. student who now has children of her own at the school, says residents were not properly consulted about the plans.

Others are raising questions about the cost of changing the school's name, which will mean signage, stationery, school logos and school sports uniforms will all need to be changed.

Considering the many challenges already facing schools amid a pandemic that continues to grip communities – and the backlash from residents – the change seems worse than pointless, Keenan said.

On Sunday night, she launched a petition protesting the change. By Monday night it had already acquired almost 1,000 signatures from residents, many of whom are publicly decrying the removal of Armstrong's name as "insulting" and "disrespectful."

Armstrong was "one of the most amazing educators I have ever known and, in my 35 years as a teacher, I have encountered many fine educators," said former Salisbury resident Debbie Hopper, who told CBC she still visits Armstrong's grave when she's in town.

"There is history in that name, and a recognition of one of Salisbury's finest educators," Hopper said. "I think that it would be a shame to change it."

This photo and backgrounder on John Melvin Adair Armstrong is included in the petition protesting the removal of Armstrong's name from the school. (Facebook)

District says students, community consulted

The school's principal, Tammy Constantine, did not respond to a request to be interviewed regarding the name change.

However, in an email, Anglophone School District East communications director Stephanie Patterson said discussions about changing the school's name began with the parent-school support committee in 2019. The intention was to find a name that better reflected "the current reality of a grade 5 -12 school: one name, one staff, one administration."

The school's full name is currently J.M.A. Armstrong High School/Salisbury Middle School, and the building houses the high school and middle school.

Patterson said the school will cover the cost of any changes to school signage, uniforms and so on, but did not directly respond to questions about how much these changes are expected to cost.

"There is a committee looking at the costs for rebranding," she said.

Patterson said the community and students were consulted during the process, and that a final decision was made in May, when "all students voted to select the new name of the school."

Keenan takes issue with that statement.

She notes that while the name change plans were discussed at parent-school committee meetings and district education council (DEC) meetings, one would have to "go looking" to find that sort of public information.

Keenan thinks something as important to the community as changing the name of a school that has seen four decades of students pass through it should have been the subject of a community meeting.

She also notes that one of her sons, who voted on the name change, told her the students had no idea of the significance of the Armstrong name – and even if they had known about it, "keep the existing name" was not offered as a voting option.

Patterson said students were offered the following choice of names: Armstrong Consolidated, Armstrong Regional, Salisbury Consolidated and Salisbury Regional. The majority voted for Salisbury Regional.

Patterson noted that the decision is final, but Keenan hopes the petition might persuade them to revisit it.

In an email to the district, she even offered a "middle-ground" solution.

"Why not merge the two schools under the name of the man who left such a legacy on our small community?" Keenan suggested.

"JMA Armstrong School is all-encompassing for every grade in the building. No further rebranding needed ... and the legacy continues on."