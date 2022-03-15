J.M.A. Armstrong supporters make last attempt to keep Salisbury school's name

In a final step before a vote on the issue, J.M.A. Armstrong supporters have appealed to the district education council to keep a former principal's name on the Salisbury school.

"That man did a lot for our community, and I don't think he deserves that honour being stripped from him," former student Veronica Keenan of the online group Friends of JMA Armstrong said Tuesday night in a presentation to the council.

Following a student vote, the J.M.A. Armstrong High School/Salisbury Middle School proposed renaming itself Salisbury Regional School starting this September.

But the decision met with strong backlash from the community and a petition opposing the decision that garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

J.M.A. Armstrong/Salisbury Middle School was named after longtime principal John Melvin Adair Armstrong in 1981. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

John Melvin Adair Armstrong was a high school principal for 18 years, and in 1981, the high school was named after him.

Keenan alleged the school policy, which mandates community-at-large consultation in a variety of ways, wasn't followed during the renaming process.

She said the policy requires the parent school support committee, the group with the renaming job, to include a representative of the local community to ensure local interests are reflected.

"We're curious as to who the community member was who was there to ensure local interest … how did this person address the local interest when the community at large feels completely blindsided by the revelation that a name change has already been decided?"

Consultation inadequate, foes of new name say

Keenan also said the committee didn't post its meeting minutes from the 2019-20 school year until this past February, following several requests from people who want J.M.A. Armstrong kept as the name.

Meeting minutes from 2021 still haven't been posted, she added.

"The public clearly feels there was no public consultation process."

Keenan said the J.M.A. Armstrong supporters also want the council to consider if a name change is justified in the first place.

If the council feels a new name is needed, she asked that the community be more involved and the school's current name be kept as an option in the process.

Tammy Constantine, the school's principal, spoke before the district council at its February meeting.

She told the council the school's renaming committee "unequivocally" followed the rules. The school's current name causes communication challenges during school closures and sporting events, she said.

Constantine also alleged that people in the community had bullied and harassed school staff and committee members involved in the name-changing process.

Alex Morton, a member of the district education council, said earlier that the renaming committee followed the right process, but the policy governing that process is open to interpretation when it comes to community consultation.

No decision yet

Now that the district council has heard from both sides, it can vote on a decision, though it didn't vote Tuesday night and didn't say when it would.

Keenan asked the council to ask Education Minister Dominic Cardy to rescind his approval of the name change. District chair Harry Doyle told Keenan he had personally spoken with Cardy, who told Doyle he would support how the council decided to move forward.

Before Keenan left the meeting, Doyle asked her if not changing the name at all would make her happy.

She said that, personally, it would.

"From a student standpoint, there's something really important about going from middle school, through that double set of doors, to a high school. It's almost like a rite of passage."