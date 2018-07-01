Jeux de l'Acadie events wind down in Miramichi

The 39th annual Jeux de l'Acadie wrapped up four days of sport and cultural activities in Miramichi on Sunday.

The games are held each year for Acadian and francophone youth in Atlantic Canada.

In mini-handball, the South East region team triumphed over Nova Scotia, winning their last match 16-13.

The South East team after winning their mini-handball match. (Radio-Canada )

"It's a mountain we've climbed," said Laurence Cormier, one of the winning team's players in an interview in French.

Nevertheless, morale was still good for the team from Nova Scotia.

"We saw our friends and we did better than last year so it was really good," said Emma Surette.

The South East team also came out on top in volleyball and ultimate frisbee after fierce battles with the Kent teams.

The Restigouche team captured gold in men's soccer. (Radio-Canada )

In men's soccer, the Restigouche players captured the gold medal for the fourth year in a row.

"Everyone played well and we worked hard," said Anthony Savoie, who was savouring his victory.

Meanwhile, in badminton, Prince Edward Island won the gold medal against Madawaska-Victoria for the first time.

The South East team also won the top spot in ultimate frisbee. (Radio-Canada )

The cultural aspect of the Jeux de l'Acadie was also on display Saturday, as young dancers from all over Atlantic Canada learned new moves and took part in an indigenous dance workshop.