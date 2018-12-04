What's black and orange and has two claws? The newest attraction at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre.

Jethro the lobster has been delighting patrons at the Saint Andrews, N.B., aquarium with his unusual colouring, which is perfectly split down his body — one half blackish-brown, one half bright orange.

It's called a "half-and-half" lobster, according to aquarium manager Cynthia Callahan.

It's not known how many half-and-halfs are out there, but Callahan said Jethro is "one in a few million at least."

"We do see these a few times in a year in this area," Callahan said.

Jethro the lobster, pictured in his new home at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in St. Andrews, N.B. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It's known to be a genetic abnormality. The mechanism isn't exactly known, but we know after they moult they look the same, which tells us it's genetic rather than environmental or diet."

Fisherman Blaine Stewart caught the colourful crustacean near Beaver Harbour, a coastal community about 70 kilometres west of Saint John, last week and brought him to the Huntsman centre, a not-for-profit research and education facility in southwestern New Brunswick.

Jethro was adopted and will live out his days — which could be decades, Callahan said — in a tank with other lobsters and skates.

The sight of the lobster has fascinated children, she said.

Cynthia Callahan is the aquarium manager at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"They don't know what to think about it," she said. "Even some adults look at him and wonder if he's fake or if he's somehow been painted."

Callahan said Jethro is a great addition, sparking questions and conversation about marine life.

The Bay of Fundy has been the source of some other remarkable lobsters that made headlines, including Lucky the translucent lobster and the lobster with a Pepsi can stamped into part of its claw.