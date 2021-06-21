New Brunswick man sentenced to 8½ years for conspiracy to traffic drugs

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to 8½ years in prison for his part in a drug operation involving the seizure of a large amount of crystal meth in 2019.

Jesse Todd Logue, 27, who was living in Moncton at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty to two charges in April 2021.

He admitted to conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug, between July 4 and Sept. 1, 2019, and to possessing a prohibited Smith & Wesson handgun on Aug. 28, 2019.

The sentence was a joint recommendation by the Crown and the defence.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Darrell Stephenson allowed 44 months for time served, which included recognition of 17 months Logue spent in segregation.

Prosecutor Christian Girouard read the facts in court on Monday morning.

Logue was charged as part of Operation J Trilogy, a joint venture of the RCMP, Fredericton police and Woodstock police.

Girouard said police carried out an investigation over seven months using various tools, including surveillance and wiretaps.

Between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27, 2019, Logue used a cellphone for several text message conversations. In one of these exchanges, he placed an order for several kilograms of crystal meth. The delivery date was set for Aug. 27, 2019.

A joint forces investigation led to police raiding homes in the Moncton and Fredericton areas in August 2019 as part of a months-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Girouard said Logue sent a picture of a briefcase full of money to prove he could pay for the drugs. Police learned about the upcoming transaction through a wiretap and prepared a surveillance team.

The team followed Logue, who was being driven in a silver Honda Civic, to the parking lot of Casino New Brunswick in Moncton.

After the briefcase was handed over, police intercepted a conversation in which Logue gave the other person the combination to the briefcase which contained the payment for the drugs.

Girouard said the drugs were hidden at Logue's "stash house" on Donovan Terrace, and were destined to be sold on Dominion Street.

Police conducted raids the morning of Aug. 28, 2019, and arrested Logue at his apartment on Homestead Road, where police found a prohibited Smith & Wesson handgun with readily accessible ammunition.

Girouard said police also raided locations on Donovan Terrace, Dominion Street and Lester Avenue where they seized other items.

The defence agreed with the statement of facts read in court, and Logue had no comment.

Obstruction charges

Back in January 2021, three Codiac Regional RCMP officers were charged with obstruction of justice as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham said the officers destroyed a portion of video as part of an investigation into Logue, his client.

Cpl. Mathieu Potvin, 32, Const. Eric Pichette, 39, and Const. Graham Bourque, 32, each faced a single count of obstructing justice by destroying evidence during a criminal investigation.

Charges against Potvin and Pichette were dropped on April 26, after the Crown said there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction. The case involving Bourque is still before the courts.