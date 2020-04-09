Backyard marathons, a new challenge for runners during COVID-19

Last Saturday, ultra–marathoner Jerry Pugh laced up his sneakers, stretched his legs and set out to run a 42.2 kilometre marathon.

There were no crowds at the start line at 8:30 a.m. — it was just Jerry bracing to run circles around his house in Keswick Ridge.

Pugh isn't one to turn down a challenge, so when a friend suggested he run a backyard marathon just days before, he wasn't about to back down.

"If you know certain people I hang out with, they know I don't really turn down challenges," Pugh said laughing.

Jerry Pugh ran a marathon last Saturday in his Keswick Ridge yard. He says it took him 210 laps around his house to cover 42.2 kilometres. (Gary Moore/CBC)

It took him 210 laps around the perimeter of his property to reach the marathon finish line which he crossed after four hours and 59 minutes of running.

Pugh said he wasn't striving for his fastest marathon time, but wanted to test his mental toughness.

"It wasn't a hard run, it was just more to do it and try to see if you can do it mentally," he said.

Pugh is no stranger to long runs. Last year he ran an ultra–marathon and was training to run another one next month in Maine which would've been 160 kilometres long. That event has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Oddly enough, Pugh said the backyard marathon was more challenging mentally than an ultra marathon.

"Just the continuous circle of the same circle over and over — you feel like a racehorse, I guess toward the end, going around a race track."

Jerey Pugh's family had a finish line ready for him to cross at the end of his backyard marathon. His daughter, Kiera, captured the moment in a short film she made. (Submitted/Kiera Pugh)

Pugh said he rarely runs while listening to music, but he eventually cracked late in his backyard marathon effort and turned on some tunes to push him to the end.

He missed the energy and atmosphere of being on a race course.

"You're just doing the same small loop over and over, so you're not seeing different scenery on the trails, in the woods all the time, or coming to an aid station to people to help you out — it's just you and a 200 metre circle."

Daughter documents backyard marathon

Pugh thought he had the support from his wife and daughter, who brought him food and water as he passed the front of the house.

However a short comedic video by his daughter, Kiera, suggests not everyone was behind him and his backyard marathon heroics.

It opens with a shot of Jerry lacing up his sneakers as Eye of the Tiger plays in the backyard.

In the video, Kiera asks her mother, Michelle Pugh, whether she believes in her father.

She quickly replies, "This shouldn't be a big deal for him," but when Kiera asks her again and tells her the camera is off, Michelle has another answer.

"Not a chance," she says. "No, this is dumb. Who runs 42 kilometres around their house?"

The video cuts back to Jerry, who his family suspects is suffering from a midlife crisis, as he continues his marathon.

He scoffs at rumours from inside the house that he won't be able to finish.

Jerry laughs, points at the camera and says, "Stick it," before he takes off again to finish his race.

603 laps in 6 hours

Backyard marathons are starting to pop up in the running community as people look for new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Éric Girard recently ran a backyard marathon of his own at his home in Lamèque.

The father of two said, with his children at home, he couldn't take off for six hours to run the trails so he accepted the challenge when a friend suggested he run laps in his yard.

"Going around the backyard like that — it should be boring but it's good for mental training and mental resilience. It

brings me to another level of what I can achieve," he said.

Eric Girard ran 603 laps around his Lameque yard with his children cheering him on after a friend challenged him to complete a backyard marathon. (Submitted by Eric Girard)

In the end, Girard ran 603 laps around the slushy track he shoveled.

He is training for a 100 km race in Quebec this summer, but expects it will be cancelled.

If necessary, Girard will do another big backyard run. He says it's the best way he knows to cope with this "difficult moment."

"What's very important is to stay fit, to move at least one hour a day and fortunately in New Brunswick we have enough space in backyards and beaches so we don't have to do it with people. We have more freedom than people in big cities."