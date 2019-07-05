Teen with inoperable brain tumour has dream come true at Moncton car show
Jeremy Cassidy, 18, saw the truck of his dreams six years ago on the way back from a chemotherapy treatment
A young man with an inoperable brain tumour achieved his dream of bringing his restored 1954 Chevrolet stepside to New Brunswick.
Jeremy Cassidy is an honorary guest at this year's Atlantic Nationals in Moncton, one of North America's top car shows.
It was six years ago that he saw what was then just a beat-up pickup truck on the way back from a chemotherapy treatment.
"The more I started driving around and passing it, I just fell in love with it," said Cassidy, who is from the southeastern Ontario community of Roslin.
Then 12 years old, he ended up buying the truck with his own money.
"It started out as a piece of lawn art that a guy had in his yard," said father Tim Cassidy.
"We brought it home and started working on it right away."
The teenager knew exactly what he wanted the truck to look like.
Six years and countless hours of hard work later, Jeremy was putting his Chevy on the back of a trailer, to drive it the 1,400 kilometres that separated his Ontario hometown from Moncton.
It was down to the wire — he was still putting on the windshield wipers and peep mirrors as the truck was on the trailer — but it was all worth it.
"Feels amazing," Jeremy said at the car show. "A lot of people like my truck, which is pretty awesome. Means I did good. They say it looks nice, they wish they could have it, so that's pretty special to me."
What started out as a father-son project turned into a much bigger affair when hundreds of people from the "hot rodding" community coast to coast and the U.S. donated parts, time and money.
For Jeremy, it's been an outlet.
"When I was going through chemo, I'd always go to my truck, and it'd help me take my mind off being sick."
He drove his truck for the first time just last week, and said it was very smooth, although he joked he pressed into the gas so much while driving on the grass it did a burnout.
"It was all fun and games," he said, adding he planned to keep driving the truck for a long time.
"I'm going to keep driving it no matter what. Going to burn the wheels off, get a new set and do the same thing."
"It was pretty emotional at the time," said father Tim of the first time his son drove it. "Just to see him so happy. It's his dream."
With files from Gabrielle Fahmy and Talia Ricci
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.