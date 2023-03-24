Dr. Jennifer Russell has resigned as New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

Russell, who has been repeatedly unavailable for interviews in recent months, was unavailable again Friday, but confirmed she will be leaving her position "later this fall."

Her last official day will be Dec. 8, according to an internal memo obtained by CBC News.

"I look forward to sharing more details about my plans in the near future," Russell said in an emailed statement.

She also confirmed her candidacy for the position of president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association.

"It has been an honour and privilege to lead the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health in New Brunswick, particularly during the pandemic," Russell said.

"I am proud of the work and positive outcomes that employees, staff, stakeholders and New Brunswickers achieved together."

Russell has served as the province's chief medical officer of health for about eight years.

Face of the pandemic response

She became the face of the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing daily televised briefings, and received the Order of New Brunswick in 2021 "for her steadfast and outstanding leadership and commitment, and for the compassion she showed while working to protect the health and safety of New Brunswickers."

But she later faced allegations of possible political interference, which she has denied.

Green Party Leader David Coon said Russell did a "tremendous job" of leading New Brunswickers through the "darkest days" of the pandemic.

He can only imagine the stress she was under for two and a half years, he said, adding he's not surprised she's looking for new challenges.

I think this is a perfect time for us to look at that position…and turn it into something that is actually legally more independent. — David Coon, Green Party leader

But her resignation is also an opportunity, said Coon.

"I think this is a perfect time for us to look at that position … and turn it into something that is actually legally more independent than the way the position is currently constructed," he said.

"I mean this position is the chief doctor for the entire population and they need not be pressured by the political side of government."

New Brunswick has "had difficulties with this" in the past, Coon alleged, pointing to Russell's predecessor Dr. Eilish Cleary being fired by the previous Liberal government.

"Through parts of the pandemic, certainly the latter part … it seemed to me that political pressure was really starting to build in ways that hadn't been there when I was on the COVID cabinet committee," he said.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt said New Brunswickers deserve "an independent public health body that is transparent and well resourced."

It should also be "stable," she said.

"We've talked to New Brunswickers and we've heard again and again that the health-care system in our province is in crisis."

'Incredible contribution'

Health Minister Bruce Fitch wished Russell "all the best in [her] future endeavours," in a post on social media Friday.

"Thank you Dr. Russell for all your service to the people of NB," he wrote.

Deputy health minister Eric Beaulieu, who sent the internal memo announcing Russell is leaving to "embark on new challenges in her career," said she has made "an incredible contribution" to the department, "and most importantly to the New Brunswickers we serve.

"Dr. Russell exemplified the principles of service and duty that we all aspire to during the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency when she provided the hope and guidance that so many New Brunswickers relied on."

Colleagues and stakeholders alike have "valued her insight and professionalism," Beaulieu said.

No timeline for successor

Asked about the province's plans to find a successor, Department of Health spokesperson Sean Hatchard said the recruitment process hasn't started yet.

"We are not able to provide a timeline for when it will be completed," he said in an emailed statement.

Russell joined Public Health in 2014 as the deputy chief medical officer of health and later served as acting chief medical officer of health following Dr. Eilish Cleary's dismissal in November 2015, before being appointed chief.

"It has been a pleasure to serve my province, utilizing my clinical experience as a family physician, as a hospitalist and addictions and mental health experience, combined with my passion for upstream prevention and improving population health," Russell said.

"Throughout the pandemic, I asked the public to be kind, to be compassionate, and to support one another. I remain thankful to so many New Brunswickers who continue to show me that same kindness, support and encouragement every day."