Just two weeks into the school year, parents are running into issues getting their children tested for COVID-19.

Some families report waiting several days for a call back to get a test after calling 811, then several more days for an appointment and test results.

All the while, students have to stay home from school or daycare if they have more than one symptom, and many parents are having to miss work.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said Friday that she knows it's a problem and people in the Health Department are trying to improve the situation.

Moving resources around

"Early on in the Fredericton area, we were having challenges. We solved all those and then we had some challenges in the Saint John area. … We're working on those."

Russell said the solution is just a matter of "moving the resources around."

She is also hoping a new online system to request a test will get people in the queue faster.

"We are trying to promote that more," Russell said.

It's now possible to request a test by going to the Health Department's webpage at gnb.ca/health.

Click on "Coronavirus" and then "launch self assessment."

Absences likely to continue

Russell said the goal is to have appointments scheduled within a couple of days and results back within 72 hours of having a test done.

But that means even if the goal is met, students and their parents can still expect to be home from school and work for a full week or more.

Russell said she hopes employers can be flexible because this situation is likely going to continue through the school year.

Many COVID-19 symptoms overlap with cold and flu symptoms, she said, meaning a flu shot will be more important than ever.

Some families tell CBC News they are being instructed to keep their children home from daycare because of runny noses.

That is one of the symptoms that allows you to sign up for a test. The complete list is:

new cough or a cough that is getting worse

sore throat

headache

runny nose

new onset fatigue

new onset muscle pain

diarrhea

loss of taste or smell

However, a runny nose is not a symptom that Russell is very concerned about.

"Certainly fever, diarrhea and vomiting — we don't want kids in the school system who have those symptoms," she said.

People who have two or more of those symptoms are asked to self-isolate.