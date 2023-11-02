'Political preferences' played role in COVID-19 pandemic response, Russell reveals

"Political preferences" played a role in New Brunswick's COVID-19 pandemic response, the outgoing chief medical officer of health revealed Thursday to a legislative committee.

In a slide show presentation, Dr. Jennifer Russell included a graphic titled "Public Health Evidence-Informed Decision Making."

It has five overlapping circles: community health issues, local context; research; Public Health resources; Public Health expertise, and community and political preferences and actions.

Asked later by reporters whether she felt political pressure, Russell replied: "I felt that every single time we went to COVID cabinet and cabinet that there were fulsome discussions there about whatever the recommendations were as well as the impacts of operationalizing any recommendation."

Pressed on whether there were times her preferred course of action wasn't chosen, Russell revealed she never shared her "preferred choice."

"We would make recommendations with the pros and cons and there would be a very balanced and thorough discussion."

Russell was called to answer questions about her role in the decision-making process because the standing committee on public accounts was unsatisfied with the answers it had received from senior officials in the Executive Council Office about the auditor general's recent report on the government's pandemic response.

Liberal and Green committee members later described Russell's answers to reporters as "murky" and "opaque."

Denies being at bottom of decision-making hierarchy

Russell, who resigned last month, told the committee she was not at the bottom of province's COVID-19 pandemic decision-making hierarchy, as the auditor general concluded.

"I'm not sure where the misconception or misperception of my role happened, but I'm glad that I'm able to clarify that today," she said.

A graphic in the auditor general's report, which shows the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health at the bottom, is "not completely accurate, in terms of the fact that I was part of cabinet meetings, I was part of the COVID cabinet," she said.

"So my involvement and participation at meetings was very high up at the top."

At the same time, Russell repeatedly stressed that cabinet ultimately made the decisions. She provided advice and recommendations, "couched with pros and cons, options and negative impacts, unintended consequences."

Job is to give advice

Liberal health critic Rob McKee asked her to clarify whether she was directly involved in the decision-making process. "I would say I was … in that my job as a civil servant is to give advice to the government.

"I feel that I had ample opportunity to provide that advice. Not only the advice and the recommendations, but also the pros and cons."

Public Health does not "work in a vacuum," she said. "We do have to look at the social determinants of health. We do have to look at the effect on the economy, on people's mental health, on people's education, on people's social connections, etcetera."

Asked by Green Party health critic Megan Mitton whether the government ever didn't follow her recommendations, Russell replied she was "very comfortable with how the process … unfolded."

When McKee questioned whether it was a mistake to lift all protective measures in the summer of 2021, Russell did not answer directly.

Instead, she said the availability of vaccines changed what restrictions were going to be in place. "No decisions were made without an all-of-society lens."

Acknowledges airborne transmission

McKee also challenged Russell on the fact she has never publicly acknowledged COVID is airborne and asked her to state her position.

Russell initially didn't answer, then gave a vague statement about standing with her colleagues across the country in terms of what the evidence shows.

Several minutes later in the middle of questioning by another member, she came back to it, and apologized for not being clear in her answer.

"There are many ways that COVID is transmitted," including large droplets on surfaces as well as small droplets. "And those small droplets, yes, can be airborne."

Asked whether she believes a full public inquiry would be beneficial, Russell said she would wait until the auditor general releases the second part of his report.

On Wednesday, the University of New Brunswick announced Russell has been hired as the executive director to lead a new institute on population health.

Russell's last day as chief medical officer of health is Dec. 8. She previously announced she is seeking the position of president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association.