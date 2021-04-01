N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Russell defends return to regular in-person high school Monday

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health is defending the return to daily in-person classes next week, despite concerns about highly transmissible variants of COVID-19, which are now affecting younger adults in a more serious way.

"We have worked since the beginning of the pandemic, since the beginning of the school year, very closely with education in terms of their operational planning and we will continue to support them as needed," Russell said in an interview Friday with Information Morning Fredericton.

Daily in-person classes resume on Monday after an academic year that so far has required most high schools to offer students alternating days of in-person learning.

Russell said that every time there is a new risk of COVID-19, Public Health works to mitigate it.

Since the closure of in-person classes last year, Public Health took many factors into account, Russell said, noting the negative impacts of staying at home outweigh the positive.

"We're balancing all of the risks with what has been affecting students very negatively from a mental health perspective, from an education perspective and from a developmental perspective," she said.

Russell said a school will close when cases of COVID-19 pop up.

Variant remains biggest challenge

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says the variant that originated in the U.K. is the biggest challenge yet in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said the variant is more transmissible and affects younger people with more severe symptoms, requiring more hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

"This variant spreads to the contacts of contacts, sometimes before the first cases identified," Russell said.

New Brunswick has had 119 cases of the variant that originated in the U.K. Of those, 46 have recovered and 73 are still active.

That rise in cases means more people are being asked to self-isolate, with requirements that both contacts and contacts of contacts isolate if a variant case is involved.

Russell says it's a race against time to get everyone in New Brunswick a first dose of vaccine.

The goal for first doses is now June 15, moved up about two weeks from the earlier deadline of July 1.

But between now and then, a lot of people are at risk of contracting the variant if there's an outbreak in their area. In the meantime, the vaccine is more likely to prevent hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death.

"There will be people who will get COVID-19," Russell said. "They will hopefully be asymptomatic or very mildly symptomatic.

146 active cases

Public Health announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday, and there are now 146 active case.

Of the active cases, 119 are either confirmed or presumptive cases of the variant first reported in the U.K.

Twenty people are in hospital, 13 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to date is 1,686. There have been 1,508 recoveries and 31 COVID-related deaths.

List of exposures

April 1, 2021, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Regional Y on

March 31 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 22 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Sparta Progressive Gym (113, 44th Avenue D, Edmundston)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: