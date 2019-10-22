Fredericton's new Green MP talks top priorities for Ottawa

Health care, climate change and Indigenous reconciliation are among the newly-elected Fredericton Member of Parliament's top priorities for Ottawa.

Canada elected a minority Liberal government Monday night and Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin was one of only three Greens who gained a seat in Parliament. Still, Atwin is looking forward to collaborating with the other representatives.

"We have to work as a collective and unit and make sure we get the job done," Atwin said. "People don't want to go back to the polls."

Atwin was elected after receiving 33 per cent of the Fredericton riding's vote. She's already making history as the province's first-ever Green MP, the first Green candidate elected east of British Columbia, and the first female MP for the Fredericton riding.

The Conservatives received about 30 per cent of Fredericton's vote, while former Liberal MP Matt Decourcey placed third with 27 per cent.

Flooding, and a flood of support

Atwin said devastation wrought by two consecutive floods likely made climate change top of mind for many people in her riding this election.

"It's sad that it takes a natural disaster to bring out that support, but people were certainly more aware of the impacts and how it affects them specifically on the ground."

Jenica Atwin is the first Green candidate to win in the federal riding of Fredericton. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Flooding has also contributed to high levels of stress, anxiety and depression among her constituents, Atwin said. She says New Brunswick is facing a mental-health crisis.

"We need far better resources, far better services," Atwin said in an interview with CBC's Information Morning Fredericton on Tuesday.

"We need a Health Canada mandate that's specifically focused on mental health and well-being."

Atwin also said she sees health care for seniors as an opportunity for New Brunswick to "step up and take care of those who have been part of our economy for such a long time."

Fredericton voters made history on Monday as Green party candidate Jenica Atwin became first-ever Green MP elected east of British Columbia. 2:44

Pushing for reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is also important for Atwin. She wants the new government to act on the recommendations brought forward by the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. She'd also like Canada to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"We really need to start putting Indigenous people's voices at the forefront of our conversations and not a consultation down the road."

The first-time MP expects navigating Parliament Hill will be difficult, but she's looking forward to the challenge.

"I really have not been within the walls of Parliament, so it's going to be about navigating and negotiating and seeing, you know, how the wheels turn and how I can grease the wheels for Fredericton."