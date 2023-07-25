Major crash closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Jemseg

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed to all traffic east of Jemseg after two transport trucks and an SUV were involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon.

Police at the scene, a few kilometres east of the community near Grand Lake, referred questions to an RCMP spokesperson, who was not available.

Black smoke could be seen in the distance, and the crash created several kilometres of stationary traffic in either direction.

Drivers eventually started being slowly turned around toward detours. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted at the Jemseg exit, where drivers can get on Route 105.

Police stop traffic on the highway near the accident. It took place in a construction zone, where traffic was down to one lane in both directions, only separated by pylons. (Mariam Mesbah/CBC)

The Trans-Canada in the Jemseg area has been marked by summer construction that has reduced traffic in places to just one side of the highway, with eastbound and westbound lanes separated only by pylons.

Traffic heading in both directions is backed up for several kilometres onto the detour routes.

RCMP from Sussex and Oromocto are on the scene, as well as several fire departments.