Ex-KV officer was a supply teacher while suspended amid sexual harassment allegations

A former Kennebecasis Regional Police Force officer worked as a supply teacher while he was suspended with pay from the force awaiting the outcome of a conduct complaint over alleged sexual harassment and other Police Act offences involving a female civilian employee he supervised, CBC News has learned.

Jeff Porter, also known as Herman Jeffrey Porter, was employed with the Anglophone South School District from September 2019 to February 2020, a Right to Information request reveals.

Details about the schools at which he taught, the grade levels and the subjects were denied by the district's RTI co-ordinator Jessica Hanlon.

Hanlon cited the Right to Information Act, which says "disclosure of personal information about a third party shall be deemed to be an unreasonable invasion of the third party's privacy if (e) the personal information relates to the third party's employment or occupational history."

The district encompasses 69 schools with more than 22,000 students in kindergarten to Grade 12.

Porter's pay classification was Certification 4, which, during the dates he worked was a daily rate of $197.21, Hanlon said.

It's unclear whether the district was aware of the allegations against Porter when it hired him.

But the allegations, which date back to early 2016, have been widely reported over the years.

District superintendent Zoë Watson did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Porter, who retired Dec. 31 from the force that covers Quispamsis and Rothesay, could not immediately be reached for comment.

None of the allegations against him have been proven.

Retired before facing arbitration hearing

The former inspector, who had been suspended with pay for more than four years, collecting more than $500,000, retired the same day he was scheduled to face an arbitration hearing before the New Brunswick Police Commission.

The hearing was unable to proceed because the provincial policing disciplinary body only has authority over active police officers.

An independent investigator hired by the commission found Porter committed 81 breaches of various sections of the provincial Police Act, including sexual harassment, abuse of authority, corrupt practice and discreditable conduct.

Porter was subsequently accused of three more offences related to alleged retaliation against the original complainant.

Another independent investigator hired by the commission found Porter violated three sections of the professional code of conduct, including abuse of authority by harassment/intimidation, discreditable conduct while off duty, and insubordination.

Various commission hearings had been delayed over the years, including during a failed legal challenge by Porter last February. "One could be forgiven for suspecting that this motion is a veiled attempt at delay," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison had commented in his decision.

Lawsuit pending

The lawyer for the alleged victim said Friday a lawsuit is still in the works, but he's trying first to negotiate a settlement.

"We're trying to get the municipalities that fund the police force, that treated Mr. Porter so generously … to do the right thing by our client," said Brian Murphy.

"We're trying to avoid courts and tribunals to get this sad chapter behind the municipalities. And, of course, for my client to feel some validation. Those discussions are taking place and we hope that they're fruitful."

Lawyer Brian Murphy, who represents the alleged victim, said legal action is a 'last resort.' (Shane Magee/CBC)

Murphy previously described Porter's retirement before facing arbitration and with a full pension as a "slap in the face" to his client.

He expects to continue discussions for up to "another couple of months," he said, referring to legal action as a "last resort."

If his client proceeds with a civil lawsuit, she will be seeking recognition, apologies, fair treatment and policy changes, he has said.

Case cost taxpayers more than $1M

Porter's case cost local taxpayers more than $1 million, Quispamsis Mayor Gary Clark has said.

Kennebecasis Regional Joint Board of Police Commissioners budget documents offer a breakdown of the so-called "extraneous labour costs."

Legal fees in 2018 and 2019 totalled nearly $364,000, while salary and benefits accounted for another $277,000, according to the documents.

More than $246,000 is projected for 2020, and the police board had budgeted for an additional $213,750 in 2021.

Figures for 2016 and 2017 were not included.

The district did not say why Porter's employment as a supply teacher ended in February 2020.

The next month, the province announced public schools would close for two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19, Premier Blaine Higgs declared a state of emergency and ordered schools to remain closed until further notice.

The district did not respond to questions about whether Porter is working with them in any capacity now.