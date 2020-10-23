Kennebecasis officer suspended with pay for 4 years now plans to retire

A senior officer with the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, who has been suspended with pay for more than four years pending the outcome of a conduct complaint over alleged sexual harassment and other Police Act offences involving a female civilian employee he supervised, now plans to retire.

Insp. Jeff Porter was scheduled to face an arbitration hearing before the New Brunswick Police Commission in Fredericton on Monday.

But last Friday, Porter "formally indicated he will retire at the end of 2020," Chief Wayne Gallant confirmed in an email to CBC News.

"The arbitration process has been adjourned until December 31st."

The New Brunswick Police Commission only has the authority to discipline active police officers. Once an officer leaves the force, the commission has no jurisdiction to investigate or impose sanctions, which can range from a verbal reprimand to dismissal.

Gallant did not provide an explanation for the adjournment.

"I will not be offering any further comment on the matter," he said.

Jennifer Smith, the commission's executive director and CEO, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Porter, a 31-year veteran of the force, which covers Rothesay and Quispamsis, has been suspended with pay since June 2016, shortly after the female employee filed a written conduct complaint against him.

An inspector's annual salary ranges from about $104,000 to $115,000.

An independent investigator hired by the commission found Porter committed 81 breaches of various sections of the provincial Police Act, including sexual harassment, abuse of authority, corrupt practice and discreditable conduct.

None of the allegations have been proven.