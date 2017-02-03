Former PC finance minister says he'll quit party until Higgs steps down as leader

A high-profile former Progressive Conservative finance minister says he's quitting the party until Premier Blaine Higgs is replaced as leader.

Jeannot Volpé, who was interim leader of the party in 2007-2008 and has had a tumultuous relationship with Higgs, revealed his decision in a tweet Wednesday.

"I have asked the president of the Progressive Conservative Party of NB to remove my name from the membership list of the party until there is a leadership review," he wrote.

In a statement, Higgs's spokesperson Nicolle Carlin said that Volpé "recently asked the Premier's Office to intervene in a [human resources] issue at NB Power.

"It would have been inappropriate to do so, and our office refused. We assume that is the motivation for Mr. Volpé's tweet."

The statement didn't identify any employee at NB Power.

In an interview Volpé said his wife Kim, a former PC MLA who got a job at the Crown corporation after losing her seat in the 2003 election, was recently terminated "without cause" and given a severance package.

He said he called Higgs's chief of staff Louis Léger to ask "if he was aware" of his wife's termination but "I never intervened to say 'give her something.' …

He said he asked Léger "to check on it, and he never called me back. So what is it that I have done?"

Volpé said he quit the party because people in his former Madawaska-area riding still call him to complain about current PC policies or to ask him for government help, and he wanted to send a public signal that "I'm not part of that party anymore.

"There's no other reason. That's all that it is. … I just want to say I'm distancing myself from this party because I don't believe in the values in place now."

He called the statement from Higgs's office "disgusting" for linking his tweet to his wife's job status. "This is pretty low, very low," he said. "If they want a fight, they'll get a fight."

Membership cancelled last month

Party executive director Andrea Johnson confirmed she cancelled Volpé's membership Jan. 20 after party president Claude Williams passed on the request.

There's a very high threshold for PC party members to remove a leader while the party is in power. Johnson said there's no sign that Volpé speaks for anyone else in the organization or represents any widespread discontent with Higgs.

"To the best of my knowledge, there's been no other leadership review request," she said. "There's nothing that has come through the party office requesting a leadership review."

Volpé was first elected as MLA for Madawaska-Les-Lacs in 1995 and held the seat until he retired from politics in 2010.

He held senior cabinet positions in the government of Premier Bernard Lord from 1999 to 2006. He was interim leader of the party after Lord retired following the 2006 election defeat.

In 2018 Premier Blaine Higgs said Jeannot Volpé 'is well known for speaking his mind.' (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

He became a frequent critic of his own party in retirement, complaining that as finance minister in the Alward government, Higgs wasn't moving fast enough to cut spending.

He also launched a human rights challenge to Higgs's retroactive reduction to MLA pensions, claiming Higgs was breaking an implied employment contract Volpé agreed to when he first ran for office. He later abandoned the legal case.

And he criticized the Alward government's 2014 forestry plan which handed major industrial forest companies big logging increases on Crown lands.

In 2018 Volpé said he'd resolved his differences with Higgs and ran for the PCs in his old riding in the fall election.

"If Blaine Higgs needs some help, I'll do whatever I can to help him fix the problems we have now and put the province back on track," Volpé said at the time.

Higgs said in 2018 that Volpé "is well known for speaking his mind. … I'm looking for people to contribute, not be silent."

Volpé lost and resumed his criticisms last year over the PC hospital reform plan. PC supporters in the Madawaska area "don't feel the party is representing northern New Brunswick anymore," he said last February.

How a leadership review is triggered

In his tweet this week, Volpé didn't say whether he would try to launch a leadership review himself. He'd have to remain a party member to do it, and even then it would not be easy.

Except for automatic reviews after a losing election campaign, at least 50 members of the party, including at least 20 PC riding association presidents, must submit a request for a review to the party's provincial council.

No more than five of the members can be from the same riding, and even if the threshold is met, two-thirds of the provincial council members then must approve calling a special meeting of party members to hold a vote on removing the leader.

The last time members of a political party tried to remove their leader while he was premier was a failed attempt to oust Richard Hatfield in 1985.