Doctor accused in Campbellton COVID-19 outbreak won't face criminal charges, says lawyer

The doctor accused of being patient zero in the Campbellton COVID-19 outbreak has been notified he won't face criminal charges, according to his lawyer.

Dr. Jean Robert Ngola is still seeking an apology from Premier Blaine Higgs and his lawyer, Joël Étienne, has now threatened legal action to get one.

Ngola travelled to Quebec the week of May 10 to retrieve his four-year-old daughter and didn't self-isolate upon his return.

Higgs never publicly named Ngola, but blamed a cluster of cases in the Campbellton region on an "irresponsible" medical professional who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons, "was not forthcoming about their reasons for travel upon returning to New Brunswick" and didn't self-isolate.

Étienne says his client was questioned by the RCMP to determine whether charges for negligence causing death or bodily harm should be laid.

But Étienne says he received confirmation a few days ago that no criminal charges will be laid.

This does not preclude the possibility of a charge being laid under the Emergency Measures Act. On this point, the RCMP maintains the investigation continues.

Last month, Étienne wrote a letter to the premier, saying he had proof his client was not patient zero and seeking a public apology.

Joël Étienne, lawyer to Dr. Jean Robert Ngola, says he received confirmation a few days ago that no criminal charges will be laid. (EME Professional Corp.)

"For us, it is a truth that he has always been innocent and that is why we ask the premier of the province once again to apologize," said Étienne.

If Higgs refuses to apologize, Ngola's lawyer has called the option of going to court to move the case forward "very serious."