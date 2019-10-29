Jean Irving, humanitarian and wife of J.K. Irving, dead at 93

Prominent New Brunswick philanthropist Jean Irving died Tuesday morning.

The 93-year-old died peacefully at her home in Rothesay, according to Mary Keith, a spokesperson for J.D. Irving Ltd.

Irving will be remembered by many for her contribution to communities and social issues across the province.

"She was just a great human being," said former Saint John mayor Shirley McAlary, now the deputy mayor.

Irving was married to J.K. Irving, chair of J.D.Irving Ltd.

"Yes, she had the means financially to do whatever she wanted, but she spent a lot of that time and a lot of her resources helping a lot of people," McAlary said. "And not everybody does that when you're in a position like that."

She always 'gave herself'

McAlary always viewed Irving as a role model. The two women met in the early 1990s and worked on a number of projects together, including the creation of First Steps, a pregnancy centre for young, single mothers.

She said they renovated and furbished the entire house where the mothers could stay.

Irving always made a point of providing a few extra little touches for each project, such as making sure the young women had a supply of books and magazines to read at the house.

She was also adamant the entire kitchen be painted in red and should include red countertops and a red table.

"She felt that red was a colour that would be nice for young women," she said. "I think it's red to this day. I don't think they've changed it at all."

McAlary described Irving as a loyal and enthusiastic person, who was well-connected.

"She was just so committed and she gave herself. She gave her time."

Restored hospital dome

She also worked on restoring and refurbishing the old Millennium Dome, one of the few remaining relics from the old Saint John General Hospital.

The dome was part of the Saint John skyline from 1931 until the hospital was demolished in the 1990s. The dome now sits on Garden Street.

That particular site was selected because it sits near a former boarding house for nurses, which is where she met J.K. Irving.

"They picked that spot together," McAlary said.

Irving will be remembered for her commitment to helping others. (CBC)

Irving was born in Petitcodiac and was a mother to four children and grandmother to several grandchildren.

She received the Order of New Brunswick in 2013 for her commitment to "bettering the quality of life of communities" across the province.

Irving was a volunteer Red Cross nursing instructor. She sponsored a swimming program for more than 1,500 children at her summer home in Bouctouche.

She was the founder of the Netherwood Chapel Kids Club Foundation and played a key role in the creation of Saint John's first autism centre.

She also contributed her time and effort to Beulah Camp and Caton's Island on the St. John River.

"Mrs. Irving's generosity was instrumental in creating many parks and playgrounds throughout our province," read her description in the Order of New Brunswick.