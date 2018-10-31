J.D. Irving proposes open gypsum mine for Upham

The New Brunswick Environment Department has confirmed J.D. Irving Ltd. wants to build a gypsum mine in the Upham area, about 30 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

The company's application has not yet been released to the public, but a local citizens group says the mine would be close to the Hammond River in the Upham Mountain area.

Katherine Sidenius, communications officer with the Department of Environment, confirmed the government has received an environmental impact assessment, or EIA, registration for the proposed project.

"Staff had pre-registration discussions for this proposal as well," she said.

Sidenius said the document arrived Tuesday.

JDI informed 2 groups

Two Hammond River groups say they have been contacted in advance by JDI to make them aware of the company's plans for the project.

"It will be really close to the river," said Sarah Blenis, who helped create the group Protect Upham Mountain Say No to Gypsum Mine.

"It's a salmon-breeding ground as well. So I'm sure it's going to have quite an impact."

There have been rumours of Upham getting a gypsum mine "probably since Upham existed," she said.

"There has been numerous attempts of different companies coming in and trying, and doing exploration. But none of them have ever been able to make a go of it mostly for [economic] reasons. But, obviously, Irving's got a lot of money and they're going to get 'er done."

Blenis said JDI spokesperson Mary Keith notified the group that the EIA documents had been filed.

Used in wallboard

Gypsum is a key ingredient in the manufacturing of wallboard used in residential construction. J.D. Irving owns a wallboard plant in Saint John.

The Hammond River has a small Atlantic salmon population and a dedicated community of volunteers who watch over it.

Hammond River Angling Association president Adam Chateauvert said the group is not prepared to take a position on the proposal until it has learned more.

"We'll be meeting with them in coming days," he said. "They reached out to us last week."

Keith, at JDI, described the project as a quarry rather than a mine but refused a request for an interview Tuesday.

In an email exchange, CBC News asked Keith for details about the project, including the location, job projections and timeline. She did not respond to the request for details.