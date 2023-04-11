Supervisor guilty of criminal negligence in death of teenage worker on Fredericton job site

A judge has found a construction supervisor guilty of criminal negligence in the 2018 death of an employee in Fredericton.

Court of King's Bench Justice Thomas Christie issued his decision Monday in the case of Jason King, following a trial that revealed how 18-year-old Michael Henderson died on a construction site at Fredericton's wastewater treatment plant.

"The factor in this case I find most difficult is Mr. King's attention to the safety of Mr. Henderson's was nowhere close to what was minimally required of him," Christie said moments before announcing his verdict.

"In this case I find [King] did nothing he was required to do."

The trial before a judge alone lasted three weeks and heard from several witnesses, including King himself, who was employed by Springhill Construction and was the supervisor for the project at the time.

Testimony revealed the work involved constructing a large concrete pool-like structure, known as a clarifier, at the City of Fredericton's sewage plant on Barker Street.

An aerial photo shows the clarifier, which the court has heard Michael Henderson was working in on the day he died. (New Brunswick Court of King's Bench)

The clarifier had a hole in the middle, and at the bottom of that hole was a horizontal pipe running several metres to the bottom of a nearby manhole.

In the weeks leading up to Henderson's death, King discussed plans to use a large inflatable plug to seal the horizontal pipe and then fill the manhole with water to test whether the pipe was watertight.

On the morning of Aug. 16, Henderson was cleaning out the bottom of the hole at the centre of the clarifier.

The hole in the middle of the clarifier Henderson was inside at the time that a plug pinned him under water. (New Brunswick Court of King's Bench)

Jason King started filling the manhole with water shortly before noon that day and kept it running as Henderson and other workers went for lunch.

Henderson resumed work around 12:30 p.m, and shortly before 1 p.m. the plug slid out of the pipe while he was in the hole, pinning him to the wall as water rose above his head. He remained under water for several minutes before first responders were able to free him.