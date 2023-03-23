Fredericton police sergeant pleads not guilty to criminal harassment charge

A Fredericton police sergeant accused of repeatedly following someone from place to place over about six months has pleaded not guilty to criminal harassment.

Sgt. Jason Forward did not appear in Fredericton provincial court Tuesday for the plea hearing, but was represented by defence lawyer T.J. Burke, who gave the plea on his behalf.

The charge against Forward alleges he followed someone repeatedly in a manner that caused that person to fear for their safety. The following allegedly took place between March 10 and Sept. 28, 2022, in Fredericton.

Forward is scheduled to appear in court for a one-day trial on April 23, 2024.

At a previous court hearing, Burke sought a "resolution" to Forward's case, but no mention of a resolution was made in court Tuesday.

Megan Barker, a spokesperson for the police force, confirmed Tuesday that Forward is on administrative duties.