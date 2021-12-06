A Moncton man charged in the shooting of a Riverview High School teacher last winter will go on trial in early 2023.

Janson Bryan Baker is accused of attempting to murder Christopher Leger with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun on Jan. 5 outside the high school.

Baker appeared Monday in the Court of Queen's Bench in Moncton, where dates were set for his trial.

The trial will be held on Jan. 3, 2023, and could last until Jan. 30.

A pre-trial hearing will be held on Feb. 22, 2022.

Baker, who faces more than two dozen charges, remains in custody.

RCMP said previously that Leger was leaving the Riverview school when Baker allegedly approached him and demanded he hand over the bag he was carrying. Baker pulled out a gun, fired it, then fled the area the RCMP alleged.

Baker allegedly confronted Christopher Leger outside Riverview High School on Jan. 5, 2021, asked for the bag he was carrying, then shot him. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

In a letter issued publicly the following day, the high school said the teacher suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting led to the RCMP's first use in New Brunswick of the emergency alert system. A search for Baker continued overnight, until he was arrested Jan. 6 in Amherst, N.S.

Charges were laid in February, and a preliminary hearing was held in early November.

Baker also faces charges of using a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun to attempt to rob Joshua Hebb on Jan. 5.

Other charges include intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to life, aggravated assault, storing a prohibited weapon, two charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm for the purpose of committing an offence, possession of a firearm for which he did not have a registration certificate, along with a handful of other firearm-related charges.

Janson Bryan Baker appeared in person at the Court of Queen's Bench Monday, to set a date for trial. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

He also faces charges related to other alleged crimes from a separate incident that same day, including break and enter at a motel room on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain, as well as allegedly stealing money from Gregory Lee Lewis while armed with a knife, and wounding Lewis with a knife.

Baker is also charged with crimes allegedly committed in December, including possession of a prohibited weapon while being prohibited from doing so, assault, driving a motor vehicle while his privileges were suspended, stealing gasoline from a gas station in Pointe-du-Chêne, and stealing a car in Grand-Barachois.

He was also charged with stealing from a National Bank of Canada in Dieppe on Nov. 21 while using threats of violence to do so.