Disaster relief available after January flooding

The federal and provincial governments are offering disaster relief for people in southern New Brunswick whose property was damaged by flooding in late January.

The assistance is for residents, small businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities that suffered structural or property damage on Jan. 23 and 24.

Melting snow and about 100 millimetres of rains caused flooding in many parts of Sussex and Saint John, resulting in road closures and power outages for thousands of homes.

At least 38 people were forced out of their homes in Sussex as water levels peaked at 19.75 metres above sea level.

Who is eligible

The program covers damage and losses that "threaten the health and safety" of people, the release said.

Structural repairs for private citizens will be covered up to a maximum of $160,000, while the maximum for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations is $500,000.

Flooding in the Sussex area forced at least 38 people from their homes. (Submitted by Patti Hay)

The release said the program is not a replacement for insurance and is for assisting with covering "the basic costs of essential items."

Geoffrey Downey, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said one person has applied for disaster financial assistance related to the flooding so far, but the deadline isn't until May 31.

"The program isn't restricted to a particular area," he said. "Anyone who experienced flooding on those dates can apply."

A Department of Public Safety release said recovery costs for roads, driveways and property are estimated at $9.5 million.

Urgent cases

The release said that with urgent cases, the program can offer advanced payments. This would only be for claims larger than $10,000, and the advanced payment would not exceed $4,000.

A part of Riverview Drive in Sussex collapsed and was closed off because of flash flooding in January. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

People who have already applied to the program will be receiving an application in the mail, but anyone can register online under the Disaster Financial Assistance program.