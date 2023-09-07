Judge rejects months-long delay sought by accused in Dieppe double-murder case

A judge on Thursday denied a request by the man accused of killing an elderly Dieppe couple to delay the case for several months until his other unrelated trials are complete.

Janson Bryan Baker, 27, faces two first-degree murder charges. He's accused of killing 78-year-old Bernard and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier on Sept. 7, 2019.

Baker made his first appearance on the murder charges Thursday in Moncton provincial court.

He didn't have a lawyer. He told Judge Claude Haché that he's been unable to talk to a lawyer who represents him in his other cases. Baker asked the judge to adjourn the murder case until a trial next week and a month-long trial that starts in January are completed.

"These new charges are serious and require my full time and effort and resources which I, nor my family, can do until A, I can retain appropriate private counsel and B, my other cases are dealt with."

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were discovered in their Dieppe bungalow in September 2019. (Fair Haven Funeral Home)

Baker, who is being held at the Atlantic Institution maximum security prison in Renous, said he needed the time to properly defend against the latest charges.

"I need to clear things up first in order — in my opinion — to not only have a fair trial, but also, the stress load on myself and my family and everything else is pretty intense. I need to figure this out."

Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne objected to the request, saying the overriding public interest is with Baker getting a speedy trial and that the clock started last week when the charges were laid.

A 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision established firm deadlines for dealing with cases or risk having charges dismissed.

For cases in provincial court, that's 18 months from the time a charge is laid. For the Court of King's Bench, where a murder trial would take place, the timeframe is 30 months.

There are some exceptions, including for delays caused by the defence and the complexity of the case.

The prosecutor said the murder case "involves a level of complexity that is uncommon before the courts," but they still must bring it to an end quickly.

"Setting this matter down to some time in the new year is just not an option," Lavigne said.

'We will be ready,' Crown says

Earlier, Lavigne told the judge that prosecutors are ready to disclose their evidence in the case to Baker.

"We will be ready to go whenever he is," Lavigne said.

The judge adjourned the case four weeks, saying he hoped it would give Baker time to secure a lawyer for the murder charges.

"As Mr. Lavigne stated, we are always conscious and concerned about delaying these charges and matters before the court," Haché said.

Baker returns to court Oct. 13.

Baker is set to stand trial over four days this month on several charges, including aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In mid-January he will stand trial on a charge of attempting to murder a teacher in Riverview in January 2021.

Previous trial dates for those cases were moved after Baker changed lawyers.

RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette, left, Staff Sgt. Jean-Marc Paré and Insp. Chantal Arsenault-Farrah at a news conference last week. (Shane Magee/CBC)

RCMP held a rare news conference last week on the anniversary of the Saulniers' deaths to announce Baker had been charged.

Police said the couple's bodies were found in their Amirault Street home on Sept. 7, 2019.

Police had said their deaths were not random, but for years had said little about the investigation, including whether they had any suspects.

RCMP said that they don't believe there is any link between the alleged Riverview shooting in early 2021 and the deaths of the Saulniers in 2019.