Janes chicken strips added to recall list over salmonella concerns
A week after the Janes brand chicken burgers were put on a recall list for possible salmonella contamination by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the company's chicken strips have been added.

Consumers can throw product out or return to store for refund

Gail Harding · CBC News ·
Sofina Foods Inc. has recalled Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Burgers due to possible salmonella contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The agency issued the recall Friday because of a possible salmonella contamination. They say consumers should not eat the recalled product. 

Pub Style Chicken Strips come in an 800-gram package with a best-before date of May 11, 2019.

The recalled products, which were sold across the country, should be discarded or returned to the store where they were purchased.

