Janes chicken strips added to recall list over salmonella concerns

A week after Janes brand chicken burgers were put on a food recall list by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the company's chicken strips have been added.

The agency issued the recall Friday because of a possible salmonella contamination. They say consumers should not eat the recalled product.

Pub Style Chicken Strips come in an 800-gram package with a best-before date of May 11, 2019.

The recalled products, which were sold across the country, should be discarded or returned to the store where they were purchased.