Officer testifies about shift from considering Jamie Leard missing person to case of foul play

An RCMP officer has testified at a southeastern New Brunswick murder trial that he began to suspect foul play in the days after Jamie Leard was reported missing.

"To me, it was more than just a missing persons case," RCMP Const. Mathieu Daigle testified about his thoughts while driving away from Leard's Upper Cape home on May 30, 2021.

Daigle was testifying Wednesday in the murder trial of Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie in Moncton's Court of King's Bench. Pottie, 39, is charged with first-degree murder. He accused of killing Leard, 38, in Upper Cape on May 25, 2021.

Daigle said he went to Leard's Upper Cape home several times in the days after he was reported missing by his mother his mother on May 28, 2021.

Jamie Leard, 38, of Upper Cape, N.B. (RCMP/Submitted)

Under cross-examination, Daigle described writing a report after one visit setting out his concerns. They included witness statements changing, missing home surveillance footage during the key period, missing firearms, the people Leard was involved with and Leard's increasing interactions with police.

"To me, and anyone with reasonable capacity, things weren't adding up," the officer testified.

Daigle said he was concerned because three people, including people who lived with him, were telling police Leard may have been suicidal, but it wasn't a concern his family shared.

Then one of those three, Amanda Noiles, then changed her statement about when she last saw Leard.

Jamie Leard's home on Upper Cape Road shown in June 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham asked Daigle if he thought they were trying to mislead police.

"There's a million possibilities … nothing to indicate that he had died at this point," Daigle testified. He said it could have been something like Leard's body being moved after a drug overdose.

"I don't have anything to tell me he had been murdered at this point," Daigle said.

Daigle said he took several statements from Leard's roommate, Sean Patterson, in the days after Leard was reported missing.

Cat blamed for missing video footage

Daigle found out there was a surveillance system in Leard's home, but some of the footage stored online from the time around when Leard disappeared was missing or wouldn't play.

"I was told it was a cat that unhooked the wire and that's why it wasn't there," Daigle said Patterson told him.

Daigle also testified there were four types of ammunition in Leard's home and gun trigger locks, but no guns, even though others had said Leard had firearms.

He testified he was told Leard previously stored firearms in a separate location, but had recently taken them back because he was scared of someone.

Daigle testified under cross-examination that when he spoke to Patterson, he seemed sincerely concerned about Leard's wellbeing.

"He seemed concerned because he knew if Jamie Leard wasn't there he was going to end up homeless," Daigle said, adding Patterson wasn't financially reliable and didn't have the means to support himself.

Daigle testified he knew Leard from when the man had been a volunteer firefighter and when he reported his tools were stolen.

The officer said over the year before he disappeared, when Patterson started living with him, Leard had increasing involvement with police and had been associating with people involved in crime.

Leard lived in Upper Cape, N.B., and his vehicle was found on May 28, 2021, in Springhill, N.S., on the same day he was reported missing. (CBC News)

Gorham asked if Patterson ever told him he had shot Leard in the head. Daigle said he didn't.

"That would have been an immediate arrest at that point," Daigle said.

Gorham then asked if Daigle was aware Patterson has admitted killing Leard, something the officer said he was aware of.

Last week, Patterson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Before that point, both Patterson and Pottie were set to be tried together.

Gorham said the Crown intends to call Patterson to testify at some point in the trial.

Daigle's testimony is expected to continue Wednesday afternoon.

The 14-member jury and two alternatives were selected on Monday. A Crown prosecutor gave a short opening statement Tuesday.

Guillaume Rigucci's outline of the expected evidence described Leard being shot multiple times by two people before his body was buried and burned.

The trial is scheduled to last for up to eight weeks.

Leard was reported missing on May 28, 2021. RCMP previously said his abandoned car was found later that day in Springhill, N.S.

Daigle said it had fake plates and its vehicle identification number was covered, something that added to suspicions about what happened to the man.

Human remains were found on June 3, 2021, near Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Leard's home.