Witness who admits lying testifies about hearing plan to kill Jamie Leard

A witness who says he lied to police testified Wednesday that a man on trial for murder told him of a plot to kill Jamie Leard to inherit his house and possessions.

The testimony came on the seventh day of Henry Pottie's trial on a charge of first-degree murder. It's alleged Pottie killed Leard on May 25, 2021 in Upper Cape, a rural area about 80 kilometres east of Moncton.

Zach Johnson said he traded crack cocaine for three rifles with Pottie in late May 2021. Johnson and his mother turned the rifles over to the RCMP, but lied to police about the details of how they were obtained.

Johnson also testified about meeting Pottie at Johnson's home before Leard died.

Zach Johnson outside the Moncton courthouse on April 26, 2023. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He said Pottie came with a young raccoon he was either trying to sell to him or trade for cocaine.

During the conversation, there was another man in a car in the yard. Johnson said Pottie told him "he had to make the person in the vehicle disappear."

Johnson said he didn't recognize the man in the vehicle and police didn't try to get him to identify the person after.

"He said he was going to make Jamie disappear because he was going to get Jamie's four wheeler and house and all of his stuff," Johnson testified.

"They were going to make it look like he was going to kill himself. They were going to write a will."

He testified that Pottie said Sean Patterson was making him do it. Earlier this month, on the eve of the trial, Patterson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Jamie Leard, 38, was allegedly killed in his Upper Cape home on May 25, 2021. (Submitted by Aliesha Stright)

Johnson testified that sometime after the visit, Pottie messaged him on Snapchat asking if he wanted to buy guns.

He drove with his then-girlfriend to Pottie, who was at Leard's home on Upper Cape Road. He said he saw Pottie, Patterson, Angel Sears and a young child at the home when he went inside.

"They were cleaning up from the night before. I didn't think anything of it, I thought they were cleaning up from a party," Johnson testified.

After his friend Taylor Cole reported to police that he had the guns, and police sought to talk to Johnson, he and his mother turned over the guns to police.

Johnson was extensively cross-examined by Pottie's defence lawyer, Nathan Gorham.

Gorham began by pointing out Johnson had to be reminded of what he told police.

"You forgot about this bombshell that they were going to fake a suicide and write a will," Gorham said in a raised voice.

Johnson said he wasn't paying attention as his police statement was replayed.

"The thing you suffer from is you're a dishonest person," Gorham said.

"I'll lie, but I'm not lying here today," Johnson replied in one of his answers.

Johnson at several points admitted to lying to police, including telling them it was his mother, Denise Johnson, who went with him to get the guns in Upper Cape.

He was facing an assault charge and was under court conditions to not possess firearms or have any contact with his girlfriend.

Johnson was asked why he didn't immediately turn over the guns to police when he began to realize they may have played a role in Leard's murder.

"I'm not a good citizen," Johnson said.